Vecoplan focusses on digitalisation in new shredder features

Muriel Bal By 05 September 2024

Germany-based Vecoplan AG is tapping into the increasing demand for an improved performance of shredders and the use of digitalisation in their operation.

“Many machine parameters that workers formerly set manually can now be managed automatically,” says Paul Mockenhaupt, who is responsible for digitalisation at Vecoplan. “For us it’s becoming more and more important to equip our machines with intelligence so that customers have better support.” With this in mind, Mr Mockenhaupt and his team are developing technical features to improve shredding processes. One example is an electrically-powered ram.



“We’ve equipped our new electrically powered ram with highly-dynamic ball screw drives,” explains Vecoplan’s developer. “Thanks to the high efficiency of these components, users benefit from excellent energy savings.” An electrical system, in contrast to a hydraulic one, does not need oil that can contaminate the output material – an increasingly important feature to customers, says the company. Another key aspect is robust design. An electrical drive requires fewer mechanical parts, and that means less wear.

