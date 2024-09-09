Senegal's market expands 17% in July

Muriel Bal By 09 September 2024

Cement sales in Senegal increased by 17.4 per cent in July 2024 to 672,700t when compared with 573,200t in July 2023, according to Senegal's Planning and Economic Study Directorate.



Domestic production advanced by 15.8 per cent YoY to 823,200t from 711,000t in July 2023. Of this total, cement plants exported 167,900t of their output, up 17.9 per cent YoY when compared with exports of 142,400t in July 2023.



January-July 2024

In the first seven months of 2024, Senegal's cement market expanded by 2.4 per cent YoY to 4.398Mt from 4.296Mt in the 7M23.



Domestic production edged up by 4.1 per cent YoY to 5.697Mt in the 7M24 from 5.473Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Exports saw an 8.7 per cent increase to 1.309Mt in the 7M24 from 1.204Mt in the January-July 2023 period.







