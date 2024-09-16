Yemen's Customs Authority discusses cement customs facilities

ICR Newsroom By 16 September 2024

Yemeni Head of Customs Authority, Adel Ahmed Margham, and the Chairman of the Yemeni General Organisation for Cement Industry and Marketing, Yahya Atifa, held a meeting in Sana'a on 14 September to disucss customs facilites and exemptions for the inputs of cement production at the Amran and Bajil plants.

Various strategies were discussed to enhance the competitiveness of local products, including offering exemptions on production inputs. In addition, both parties discussed ways to improve cooperation and coordination between the Customs Authority and the Cement Corp to boost factory competitiveness and ensure local market needs are satisfied. The participants in the meeting emphasised the necessity of supporting local producers and factories, particularly due to the ongoing aggression and blockade. They deemed this crucial as competitors, backed by their own nations, have entered the local market undermining the country’s own production and industrial capabilities.

Published under