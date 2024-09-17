Heidelberg Materials acquires leading recycling company in southern Germany

Heidelberg Materials has acquired SER Group, a leading integrated company in the demolition and construction materials recycling business, based in Heilbronn, southern Germany.



With an annual revenue of around EUR50m and three modern recycling sites, SER Group is the market leader in the greater Heilbronn area and employs more than 220 people. The acquisition comes shortly after the take-over of Berlin-based RWG Holding GmbH in November 2022 and highlights Heidelberg Materials’ focus on enhancing its circular economy activities.



“Through the acquisition of SER Group, we are further expanding our circular materials offering in Germany. The reuse of building materials and concrete recycling are crucial to achieve our ambitious climate targets. We aim to offer circular alternatives for half of our concrete products worldwide by 2030,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board. “I warmly welcome all employees of the SER Group to Heidelberg Materials,” he adds.



Going forward, Heidelberg Materials plans to prioritise the use of recycled materials in concrete production over the use of primary raw materials. “This not only conserves natural raw material resources, but also enables us to open up new business areas and broaden our offering with optimised recycling products in Germany,” says Christian Knell, general kanager Germany.

With its focus on sustainability and circular economy, Heidelberg Materials is the ideal strategic partner for us to further successfully lead our company into the future", SER Group's main shareholders Herbert Röger and Michael Wiener underline.

