Raw materials for burner tips in short supply

Peter Bell By 18 September 2024

FivesPillard, cement industry burner manufacturer, has announced that the availability of high grade stainless steel has decreased to the extent that burner tip manufacturing for the cement sector now has a delivery time of 24-26 weeks.

Considering time for make effective the contracts and shipment, the total supply time can reach 40 weeks for the clients in some cases, claims the burner company. FivesPillard/MultiPower International will ensure customers have the necessary information to keep their operations running smoothly. FivesPillard/MPI encourage customers to compare the cost of a set of tips with the potential revenue loss from an unexpected outage.

“To avoid prolonged periods of unit unavailability, it is recommended that in case of unexpected damage, it is crucial to maintain at least one complete set of burner tips in warehouses,” says FivesPillard.



The COVID crisis, Ukraine crisis, and political crisis has put increasing pressure on the supply of stainless steel and other raw materials for burner tips.

