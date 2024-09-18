Cement demand in Panama contracts 3% in January-July 2024

Cement consumption in Panama was down 3.1 per cent to 752,427t in the January-July 2024 period from 776,126t in the 7M23, according to INEC, Panama’s national institute of statistics and census. The drop in sales has been attributed to the slowdown in the construction sector, where private investment has decelerated. While some public works have been carried out, the segment was unable to offset lower sales elsewhere.
Cement production declined by 12.7 per cent to 765,667t in the 7M24 from 877,500t in the 7M23.
