Ramco Cements invests US$7m in 1Mta capacity upgrade
By Muriel Bal
23 September 2024


The Ramco Cements Ltd announced it has increased its cement capacity by nearly 1Mta following the debottlenecking of cement capacity at its Kalavatala plant in Andhra Pradesh, India. The project has increased capacity at the cement works to 2Mta from 1.5Mta.

In addition, the company’s Valapaadi grinding unit in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, also improved its efficiency, resulting in an increase in capacity from 1.6Mta to 2Mta, according to the Economic Times.

"The company's total cement grinding capacity has increased by 0.9Mta, from 23.14Mta to 24.04Mta with an aggregate investment of INR580m [US$6.94m],” said the company in a regulatory filing.


