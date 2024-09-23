Vietnam’s cement market expands 10% in August

Muriel Bal By 23 September 2024

Cement sales in Vietnam increased 10 per cent YoY to 4,922,817t in August when compared with August 2024 and remained stable when compared with July 2024, when sales reached 4,911,7272t.



Of this total VICEM reported a nine per cent YoY uptick in sales to 1,497,024t while other VNCA members saw a four per cent increase to 1,035,793t. Sales of non-VNCA members were up by 14 per cent to 2,390,000t.



However, export sales in August 2024 declined by 13 per cent YoY to 2,345,152t. Clinker exports fell by 12 per cent YoY to 701,782t while cement export were down by 14 per cent YoY to 1,643,370t.



Of total clinker exports, VICEM sold 15,131t, nearly quintupling its exports when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year while other VNCA members saw clinker exports surge by 676 per cent to 24,978t.



Cement exports by VICEM were down 32 per cent YoY to 194,907t. Other VNCA members reported a four per cent increase in cement exports to 244,965t when compared with August 2023. Non-VNCA members saw their cement exports drop by six per cent YoY to 1,203,498t.



January-August 2024

In the first eight months of 2024, domestic cement sales slipped by one per cent YoY to 37.323Mt. While cement sales by other VNCA members remained stable at 7.694Mt, VICEM saw its sales decline by 3.2 per cent YoY to 11.489Mt. Vietnam’s other cement producers saw a 0.6 per cent uptick to 18.14Mt.



Total exports slipped by three per cent YoY in the 8M24 to 20.621Mt with similar decreases by clinker exports to 6.965Mt and cement exports to 13.656Mt.



Clinker exports in the 8M24 were supported by a 156 per cent increase in VICEM clinker exports, which rose to 612,380t and by other VNCA members, which saw a 408 per cent YoY rise to 274,904t. Clinker exports by other Vietnamese producers dropped 12 per cent YoY to 6.077Mt in the January-August 2024 period.



Cement exports by VICEM were down 12 per cent YoY to 1.815Mt while non-VNCA members saw their cement exports fall by seven per cent YoY to 9.575Mt in the 8M24. However, other VNCA members sold 2.266Mt of cement, up 38 per cent YoY.







Published under