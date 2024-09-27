Kyrgyzstan lawmaker urges government to lift ban on Uzbek imports

ICR Newsroom By 27 September 2024

A Kyrgyz lawmaker has called for the removal of the country’s ban on importing cement from Uzbekistan, highlighting the potential benefits for consumers and the local construction industry. Speaking at the parliamentary fuel and energy complex committee on September 24, MP Alisher Kozuyev argued that the ban is fostering local monopolies and driving up cement prices domestically. He noted that, prior to the ban, Uzbek cement was priced between KGS0.60-1 (US$0.01) cheaper per unit compared to locally produced alternatives, offering Kyrgyz consumers a more affordable option.

The import ban, which has been in effect for nearly three months, was originally implemented to protect local manufacturers. However, Kozuyev emphasised that allowing Uzbek imports would increase market competition, lower prices and improve the quality of building materials.

Choro Seyitov, Kyrgyzstan’s deputy minister of economy and commerce, defended the ban, stating that the influx of cheaper Uzbek cement could severely harm domestic producers, particularly in regions like Osh, where local plants struggle to compete. Mr Seyitov warned that lifting the ban could lead to factory closures, job losses and a reduction in tax revenues. He also noted that some Uzbek cement products fail to meet Kyrgyzstan’s certification standards and accused certain exporters of engaging in price dumping.

Meanwhile, the construction of Kyrgyzstan’s new 1Mta Tash-Kumyr cement plant in Jalal-Abad region is progressing, with completion expected by 2025. Additionally, President Sadyr Japarov recently inaugurated a US$160m clinker plant in Kemin, Chuy region, further boosting the country’s cement production capacity.

This debate comes as Kyrgyzstan continues to develop its local cement industry, balancing the need for competitive pricing with the protection of its domestic manufacturers.

Published under