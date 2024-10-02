JSW Cement adds 2Mta of capacity to its grinding plant in Karnataka

ICR Newsroom By 02 October 2024

JSW Cement has expanded its Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka by adding an additional 2Mta of grinding capacity, bringing the total capacity at the site to 6Mta. The project, which involved an investment of INR461m (US$5.5m), is part of the company’s strategic plan to scale its overall production capacity to 40.8Mta through both brownfield and greenfield developments.

CEO Nilesh Narwekar highlighted that this capacity increase supports JSW Cement's sustainability goals while preparing for future demand. Currently, the company operates eight manufacturing facilities across India and the UAE, and is planning further expansions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

JSW Cement had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise INR4bn in August, although the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put the IPO on hold for now. Proceeds from the IPO were expected to help fund a new unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, and reduce the company's debt. JSW Cement continues to benefit from operational synergies with JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar plant, enhancing overall efficiency.

Published under