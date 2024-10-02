Morocco’s cement deliveries up 4% in September

Muriel Bal By 02 October 2024

Cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, and LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco in September 2024 increased by 4.1 per cent YoY to 1,088,124t from 1,045,795t, according to the country’s cement association, APC.



In the January-September 2024 period, cement sales by APC members advanced by 6.9 per cent YoY to 9.818Mt from 9.186Mt in the year-ago period.

