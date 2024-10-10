Cemex recognised for construction reputation

The Corporate Reputation Business Monitor (Merco) has recognised Cemex as the company with the best reputation in the construction sector in Mexico. This is the twelfth consecutive year that Cemex stands out in the Merco Empresas Mexico ranking. In the years 2013-2016, it led the cement category, and from 2017 to now, it has retained position in the construction materials category. This recognition for standing in the consturction amterials sector comes after Cemex's inclusion in Fortune’s 2024 Change the World list for the fourth time in September.

Cemex has also achieved recognition as one of the three companies with the ‘best digital reputation’ on account of content from its social networks, press releases and ratings from users.

Obtaining recognition as the best company in the construction materials category, Cemex was evaluated by experts in areas including ethics and corporate responsibility, quality of the commercial offer, internal reputation, leadership and management, as well as its contribution to Mexico.

Merco is an established reference tool for measuring the corporate reputation of groups operating in Latin America, and its ranking is considered a standard of excellence in the region. The top five of Merco Empresas’ general ranking includes Bimbo, Google, BBVA, Grupo Modelo and Walmart.

