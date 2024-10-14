Heidelberg Materials increases share ownership of Asment de Témara

Heidelberg Materials is strengthening its footprint in the Moroccan cement market by increasing its share ownership of Asment de Témara to 63 per cent and acquiring 100 per cent of Grabemaro, a supplier of aggregates, according to a recent press release.



Dr Dominic von Achten, chairman of Heidelberg Materials, noted the significance of the expansion. “Our latest investment marks an important step in our ongoing portfolio optimisation, strengthening our core markets,” he said.

The deal includes control of Asment de Témara’s cement plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1.4Mt of cement, along with two aggregate sites and eight ready-mixed concrete plants.

The expanded footprint will enhance Ciments du Maroc’s (Heidelberg Materials group) operations, particularly in northern Morocco, the company said.

