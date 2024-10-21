200th anniversary of the Portland cement patent

21 October 2024

200 years ago today, on 21 October 1824, the patent for Portland cement was granted to Joseph Aspdin (1778-1855), a bricklayer and inventor from Leeds, UK.



The product was called Portland cement because of the resemblance of the hardened concrete to Portland stone, a limestone quarried on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, UK.

Mr Aspdin, along with contemporaries including Louis Vicat (hydraulic limes), Isaac Johnson (significance of high temperature in cement manufacture) and Frederick Ransome (patented the rotary kiln), laid the foundations for the modern cement industry.



Since then, cement and concrete have played a crucial role in creating the global built environment, providing the structures for the housing of a growing world population and the infrastructure that is essential for human activity, including transport, water, energy systems, as well as for other basic services, including education and healthcare.



Today, over 4bnt Portland cement is produced worldwide each year, according to The Global Cement Report, 15th Edition, while concrete is one of the world’s most widely-used man-made materials, unparalleled in terms of its versatility, longevity and performance.

