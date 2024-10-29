Indonesia’s cement market contracts 3% in September

Muriel Bal By 29 October 2024

Cement sales in Indonesia in September 2024 declined by 2.9 per cent YoY to 6,073,134t from 6,254,889t in September 2023, according to data from the Indonesian cement association, ASI. The bagged segment saw a 4.8 per cent YoY drop to 4,214,415t in September 2024 from 4,385,065t but bulk deliveries were up 1.6 per cent YoY to 1,869,823t from 1,902,887t.



Cement production from the country’s cement plants slipped by 1.2 per cent YoY to 6,241,096t in September 2024 from 6,138,228t in September 2023 while clinker output was down 2.6 per cent YoY to 5,296,088t from 5,448,142t over the same period.



Kalimantan only Indonesian market to report growth

In terms of regions, all markets except Kalimantan reported a drop in sales. Kalimantan sales rose by 8.1 per cent YoY to 544,148t from 503,427t in September 2023 with sales in East Kalimantan showing particularly strong YoY growth of 29.8 per cent.

However, sales in Java, the country’s largest market, slipped by 1.6 per cent YoY to 3,117,395t in September 2024 from 3,167,508t with Banten reporting 10.3 per cent growth, while in Sumatra sales fell marginally by 0.6 per cent to 1,356,720t from 1,364,438t over the same period, supported by a 20.2 per cent rise in sales in Bengkulu. Sales in Sulawesi dropped by 17.3 per cent YoY to 490,057t in September 2024 from 592,838t in September 2023 despite a 13.4 per cent uptick in sales in West Sulawesi. In Bali-Nusa Tenggara sales were down 8.1 per cent YoY to 376,525t from 409,899t with the West Nusa Tenggara market seeing a 15.5 per cent contraction . The country’s smallest market, Maluku-Papua, contracted by 13.1 per cent YoY to 188,288t in September 2024 from 216,777t in the year-ago period. Growth of five per cent in the market’s Papua province was insufficient to offset the 41.1 per cent drop in sales in Maluku.

