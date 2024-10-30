Indonesian cement exports contract but clinker exports expand

Muriel Bal By 30 October 2024

Cement exports from Indonesia saw a 12.2 per cent YoY drop to 90,401t in September 2024 from 103,002t in the equivalent period of 2023. However, a two per cent growth in clinker exports to 753,075t in September 2024 from 737,968t in September 2023 was reported.



January-September 2024

In the January-September 2024 period, Indonesia exported 8.5Mt of cement and clinker, up four per cent when compared with the 9M23. Of this total, clinker exports increased to 7.8Mt, up 7.9 per cent when compared with the year-ago period while cement exports dropped by 23.5 per cent YoY to 0.788Mt over the same period.



Approximately 66 per cent of cement and clinker exports in the 9M24 was delivered to Bangladesh. Australia and Taiwan accounted for 15 and 11 per cent, respectively while smaller shares were accounted for by Timor Leste (two per cent), the Philippines (two per cent) and Benin (one per cent).

