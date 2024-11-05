Italy's cement output stable but imports rising

ICR Newsroom By 05 November 2024



Italy’s cement production remained stable in August 2024 when compared with output data from August 2023. This follows a one per cent decrease in July, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. Cement prices edged up by one per cent in July and August 2024.



In the January-August 2024 period, cement production increased two per cent, representing stable MoM growth when compared with two per cent in July 2024.



External trade

Export data of July 2024 show grey cement exports of 126,380t, up four per cent YoY but down from 165,508t in June 2024, when exports saw an eight per cent YoY drop. The FOB value decreased to EUR13.249m (US$14.4m), or EUR105/t in July 2024 from EUR15.661m, or EUR95/t in June 2024.



Grey cement imports increased by 51 per cent YoY to 231,823t in July 2024 and from 208,791t in June 2024, when imports saw a 38 per cent YoY increase. The CIF value of imports increased to EUR20.559m, or EUR89/t in July from EUR208,791, or EUR87/t in June.









