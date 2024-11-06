CemNet.com » Cement News » Moroccan cement market expands by 20% in October

Moroccan cement market expands by 20% in October

Moroccan cement market expands by 20% in October
By Muriel Bal
06 November 2024


Cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco increased by 19.8 per cent YoY to 1,302,671t in October 2024 when compared with 1,087,867t in October 2023, raccording to the country’s cement association, APC.

In the January-October 2024 period, deliveries advanced by 8.2 per cent YoY to 11,121,112t when compared with 10,274,357t in the period between January-October 2023.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Morocco North Africa Consumption Asment Temara Ciments de l’Atlas Ciments du Maroc LafargeHolcim Maroc APC 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com