Moroccan cement market expands by 20% in October

Muriel Bal By 06 November 2024

Cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco increased by 19.8 per cent YoY to 1,302,671t in October 2024 when compared with 1,087,867t in October 2023, raccording to the country’s cement association, APC.



In the January-October 2024 period, deliveries advanced by 8.2 per cent YoY to 11,121,112t when compared with 10,274,357t in the period between January-October 2023.

