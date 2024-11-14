US cement sales drop sharply in August

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.926Mt in August, down 8.9 per cent YoY from the 10.901Mt recorded in August 2023, according to data published by the US Geological Survey (USGS). Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US fell 8.8 per cent YoY to 9.804Mt, down from 10.752Mt a year earlier. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia.



Extreme weather—three tropical storms and the fourth warmest summer on record—combined with uncertainty ahead of the election will have impacted production and sales during the month.



The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 191,391t, down 6.7 per cent YoY, from 206,712t in August 2023, with Florida the leading producer.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 5.1 per cent YoY decline in August to 6.524Mt, from 6.877Mt a year earlier.



Hydraulic cement, including white cement, and clinker imports amounted to 2.296Mt a decrease of 6.3 per cent YoY from 2.449Mt in August 2023. Turkey (525,060t, down 34.1 per cent YoY), Vietnam (490,666t, up 15.2 per cent YoY) and Canada (472,526t, down 14.6 per cent YoY) were the top three sources of imports.



January-August 2024

In the January to August period, total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 68.55Mt, down 5.8 per cent YoY from the 72.771Mt recorded in the same period of 2023. Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US fell 5.1 per cent YoY to 67.873Mt, down from 71.540Mt in January-August 2023.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 1.505Mt, down seven per cent YoY from 1.611Mt reported in the same period of 2023.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 46.761Mt, down 5.5 per cent YoY, from 49.5Mt in January-August 2023.



Hydraulic cement, including white cement, and clinker imports amounted to 17.414Mt, a decline of 5.4 per cent YoY from January-August 2023. Turkey was the key source of imports accounting for 4.948Mt, down 13.6 per cent YoY, followed by Vietnam (3.182Mt, up 17 per cent YoY) and Canada (3.101Mt, unchanged YoY).



Imported clinker amounted to 653,323t, down 2.9 per cent YoY. Canada was the key source of clinker to the US, accounting for 293,669t.

