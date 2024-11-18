ECRA appoints new president

ICR Newsroom By 18 November 2024

Eric Bourdon has been appointed President of the European Cement Research Academy (ECRA). The ECRA Technical Advisory Committee recently elected Eric Bourdon, Deputy CEO of the Vicat Group, as its new President. This appointment marks a significant milestone for the European Cement Research Academy, a key organisation supporting research in cement production and its applications, with a strong focus on sustainable development.

As a long-standing member of the Board, Eric Bourdon has been a dedicated advocate for advancing innovation in the sector. As Chairman, and with the support of VDZ and ECRA Managing Director Martin Schneider, he will focus on strengthening ECRA's work in strategic areas, including CO 2 capture and related technologies, as well as grinding and kiln technologies where the organisation has been active since 2007.

This new organisation also welcomes Hendrik Möller (Schwenk Zement) and Samir Cairae (Titan) to the board of Directors. Their expertise, together with that of the other members present, will strengthen ECRA's commitment to supporting the cement industry in its transition to a more sustainable future.

