Successful SOCOCIM conveyor commissioning

ICR Newsroom By 19 November 2024

RBL-REI has commissioned new conveyor handling lines for SOCOCIM (Vicat group) in Senegal, West Africa. Designed and manufactured in partnership with REL-REI’s sister company FIPE, this project at teh Rufisique cement plant incorporates REL-REI's new lattice girder structures. This is a technical breakthrough that reduces handling and improves maintenance access, claims RBL-REI .

The installation can now supply the kilns with a variety of fuels (peanut shells, CSR, biomass), while significantly reducing logistics costs thanks to a lighter structure.

Published under