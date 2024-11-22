Imports into Philippines up 5%, industry calls for measures

Muriel Bal By 22 November 2024

Cement imports into the Philippines have increased by five per cent to 6.2Mt in the first 10 months of 2024, according to the Bureau of Customs. Vietnam is the main importing country, accounting for 94 per cent of imports, followed by Japan (five per cent) and Indonesia (one per cent).



As imports continue to increase, cement producers are pushing for the imposition of safeguard measures on cement. Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) Executive Director, Renato Baja, said the group and Eagle Cement Corp are supporting the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)’s move to initiate a preliminary safeguard measures investigation on cement imports from various countries. “This critical step underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and protecting the local cement industry from undue harm by excessive imports,” Mr Baja said.



"Despite the Philippines’ cement industry’s ample capacity of 50Mta sufficient to meet local demand estimated at 34Mta, the influx of imported cement has brought substantial harm to domestic manufacturers,” he added.



Under the Philippine Republic Act 8800 or the Safeguard Measures Act, the government may impose a safeguard measure such as increased tariff on certain imports as a relief to the domestic industry when a surge in imports of like products cause serious threat or injury. The DTI decided to conduct a preliminary safeguard measures investigation as cement imports increased from 2019 to 2023.







