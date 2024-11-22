Colombian 9M dispatches down 6%

Muriel Bal By 22 November 2024

Cement dispatches in Colombia fell by 11.4 per cent to 1.003Mt in September 2024 from 1.131Mt in September 2023, according to the country's statistics office, DANE. This follows a 2.8 per cent drop in August, when cement dispatches reached 1.073Mt, down from 1.103Mt in August 2023.



Bulk cement sales decreased by 10.3 per cent while bagged cement sales were down 11.9 per cent YoY in September 2024. In August 2024 there was a 1.2 per cent pick-up in bulk cement sales but bagged sales were down 4.7 per cent YoY.



In terms of distribution channels, the retail sector saw an 8.5 per cent YoY fall in September 2024. Construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 7.4 per cent YoY while sales to ready-mix concrete companies dropped 16.4 per cent YoY. In August 2024 sales to the retail sector slipped by 0.9 per cent YoY while ready-mix concrete companies reduced their off-take by 4.7 per cent. Only sales to construction companies and contractors saw a pick-up, increasing by 0.6 per cent YoY.



Domestic production decreased by 12 per cent YoY to 1.11Mt in September 2024 from 1.261Mt. In August, output edged up by 0.8 per cent YoY to 1.189Mt from 1.179Mt in August 2023.



January-September 2024

In the first nine months of 2024 dispatches fell by 5.9 per cent to 9.016Mt from 9.583Mt in the 9M23.



In the 9M24 dispatches of bagged cement saw a bigger decline than bulk cement as bagged sales were down 6.5 per cent YoY compared with a 4.7 per cent decrease in bulk sales.



Off-take by the retail sector shrank 3.2 per cent YoY in the January-September 2024 period. Ready-mix concrete companies reduced their purchases by seven per cent while sales to construction companies and contractors were down by 7.7 per cent YoY in the 9M24.



In terms of geographical markets, dispatches in the Bogotá area slipped by 0.1 per cent while in Antioquia the market contracted by 3.4 per cent YoY in the 9M24. Valle del Cauca sales were down by 4.2 per cent YoY and in Cundinamarca cement producers saw a 11.1 per cent drop in dispatches. Dispatches in Atlántico and Santander were down by 9.5 and 9.6 per cent, respectively. Bolívar sales declined by 12 per cent YoY.



Cement production in the January-September 2024 period was down 5.4 per cent YoY to 9.976Mt from 10.546Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.







Published under