Total Vietnam cement sales, including domestic and export sales, amounted to 8.381Mt in October 2024, up 13.5 per cent YoY from 7.387Mt a year earlier, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).

Domestic sales in Vietnam jumped 17.9 per cent YoY to 5.571Mt compared to the 4.725Mt reported a year earlier. Of the total, Vietnam Cement Industry Corp (VICEM) companies reported domestic sales up 19 per cent YoY at 1.762Mt. Other VNCA-affiliated companies also recorded a 19 per cent YoY increase to 1.059Mt, while non-VNCA members recorded 17 per cent YoY increase to 2.750Mt.

Cement exports rose 12 per cent YoY to 2.100Mt in October. VICEM cement exports were up 98 per cent YoY at 367,273t, other VNCA-affiliated companies saw cement sales fall 24 per cent YoY to 243,528t, while non-VNCA members reported a nine per cent YoY increase to 1.489Mt.

Clinker exports contracted 11 per cent YoY to 709,666t in October. VICEM companies reported exports of 27,729t up 38 per cent YoY, other VNCA-affiliated companies recorded exports of 14,992t up three per cent YoY, while non-VCNA members saw clinker export sales drop 12 per cent YoY to 666,945t.

January-October 2024?In the 10M24, total cement sales amounted to 72.553Mt, unchanged from the same period of 2023.



Domestic cement sales were 47.147Mt, up 1.7 per cent from the 46.360Mt recorded in January-October 2023. VICEM companies reported a 0.4 per cent YoY contraction to 14.490Mt, other VCNA members saw a 2.1 per cent YoY increase to 9.617Mt, and non-members reported a 2.9 per cent YoY increase to 23.040Mt.



Cement exports from Vietnam slipped 1.6 per cent YoY 17.046Mt. Cement exports by VICEM companies rose one per cent YoY to 2.504Mt, other VCNA-members saw cement exports rise 20 per cent YoY to 2.603Mt, while non-member companies reported a six per cent YoY contraction to 11.939Mt.



The Philippines, followed by the USA, Singapore, South Africa and Malaysia were the top five export destinations for cement in the 10M24.



Clinker exports declined 5.5 per cent YoY compared to the same period last year, at 8.360Mt. Clinker exports by VICEM companies jumped 151 per cent YoY to 656,727t, other VCNA-affiliated companies reported a 341 per cent YoY increase to 303,019t, and non-members saw clinker exports decline 13 per cent YoY to 7.4Mt.



Bangladesh, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Chile were the top five export destinations for clinker in January-October 2024.

