Advertisement

As part of its ongoing capacity expansion programmes, UltraTech Cement has identified an opportunity for debottlenecking at its integrated unit at Kukurdih, Chhattisgarh.

The unit’s capacity has increased by 0.6Mta, ie, from 2.7Mta to 3.3Mta. The group’s total cement capacity has reached 156.66Mta, including its overseas capacity.