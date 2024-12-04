Advertisement

Italian cement output fell sharply in September dropping six per cent YoY, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows no change in August. Heavy rainfall with flooding in two regions was an important drag on cement demand during the month.



Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports continued to grow but at a reduced pace in August, rising 16 per cent YoY to 176,481t, with a total CIF value of EUR15.2m or EUR86/t as value per tonne. Meanwhile, cement exports decreased 12 per cent to 83.514t in August, with a total FOB value of EUR8.4m or EUR101/t.



January-September 2024

Cement output rose one per cent YoY in the January to September period. This is up on the four per cent YoY contraction recorded in the same period of 2023.



Italian construction production expanded four per cent YoY in September and six per cent YoY in the 9M24, according to Federbeton. Local government spending has been a key driver of construction growth and cement demand.



