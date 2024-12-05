Advertisement

Cement deliveries by Asment Témara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc in Morocco grew by 14.8 per cent YoY to 1,278,801t in November 2024 from 1,114,178t in November 2023, according to APC data.

Sales to the wholesale/retail sector, the country's largest market, were up by 8.8 per cent to 708,975t in November 2023 from 651,779t. The ready-mix concrete segment showed strong growth of 26.9 per cent with deliveries increasing to 301,179t from 237,426t over the same period while sales to the prefabricated segment were up 17.7 per cent YoY to 126,680t in November 2024 from 107,666t. Dispatches to the infrastructure sector advanced 23.9 per cent YoY to 92,992t in November 2024 from 75,074t. The building sector increased its off-take by 17 per cent YoY to 41,820t from 35,741t in November 2023. The smallest market segment, mortars, saw 10.2 per cent growth to 7155t from 6493t in the same period.

January-November 2024

In the January-November 2024 period, dispatches advanced by 8.9 per cent to 12,399,907t from 11,388,535t in the equivalent period of 2023.

In terms of market segments, dispatches to the wholesale/retail sector picked up by 3.9 per cent YoY to 7,166,848t in the 11M24 from 6,896,855t in the 11M23. Sales to the ready-mix concrete sector expanded by 20 per cent YoY to 2,750,686t from 2,291,401t in the 11M23 while the prefabricated market increased its off-take by 10.2 per cent YoY to 1,202,074t from 1,090,890t over the same period. Cement producer sold 815,765t of cement to the infrastructure in the 11M24, up 22.6 per cent YoY from 665,516t, supported by robust government investment in the infrastructure sector. The building sector was the only market segment to contract, by 3.8 per cent YoY, to 402,752t from 418,681t in the January-November 2023 period. The mortar market expanded by 145.3 per cent YoY to 61,778t in the 11M24 from 25,189t.