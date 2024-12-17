Advertisement

Kaushalya Logistics (KL) (India) are expanding to Shahganj, Fatehpur and Akbarpur, which represents a significant step forward in the mission to strengthen the company’s portfolio of logistics operations. This expansion is expected to create new growth opportunities, enhance revenue streams, optimise resource utilisation and strengthen relationships with clients. KL states that it reflects the company’s commitment to delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions across India.

Uddhav Poddar, the managing director of Kaushalya Logistics, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of three new depots for JK Cement in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen our logistics network. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing efficient and reliable logistics solutions to our clients while supporting the growth of JK Cement's operations.With this expanded infrastructure, we are not only enhancing our service delivery but also unlocking new growth opportunities. This development reinforces our market position and further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry.”