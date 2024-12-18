Advertisement

Welding Alloys Group is to collaborate with Meltio as official materials partner, advancing market growth and enhancing solutions for laser wire cladding and hardfacing for the cement sector.

Welding Alloys Group, specialised in the production of advanced welding consumables, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Meltio, a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer.

This partnership combines Welding Alloys’ extensive expertise in wire manufacturing with Meltio’s state-of-the-art laser wire cladding and metal 3D printing systems. Together, the two companies aim to deliver significant value and innovative solutions to customers by advancing laser-based repair and maintenance processes.

“Partnering with Meltio enables us to develop high-performance wires tailored for laser wire cladding and hardfacing. This collaboration combines our technical strengths to deliver best-in-class repair and maintenance solutions, driven by innovative materials and leading technology.” Bastien Gerard, group business development director consumables, Welding Alloys.

“This collaboration ensures that our customers receive the highest quality solutions, meeting the ever-growing demands of laser wire cladding.” Francisco González, EMEA channel sales manager, Meltio.