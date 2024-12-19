Advertisement

Finland based Wärtsila has been awarded the contract to supply a complete propulsion package for the world's largest cement carrier.

Under the contract Wärtsila will be supplying two Wärtsila 32 engines and one Wärtsila 25 auxiliary engine. In addition, the company will also deliver two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers, one tunnel thruster, three selective catalytic reduction exhaust after-treatment systems, a propulsion control system, two shaft generators (PTO/PTI0 and engine accessories. The start of delivery is scheduled for November 2025.

The contract follows a recent order for a HeatPower 300 system and an organic Rankine cycle waste heat recovery system for the carrier to Sweden based Climeon.

NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers (NACC)is currently has a 38,000dwt methanol dual-fuel cement carrier under construction by Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding Grou Co in China.

The new carrier is expected to be launched in late 2026.