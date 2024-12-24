Advertisement

Cement consumption in Spain increased 4.3 per cent YoY to 1,345,612t in November 2024, according to Oficemen, the country’s cement association.

In the January-November 2024 period, the domestic cement market expanded by 1.8 per cent YoY to 13,649,961t.

“With data for 11 months in hand, it is not risky to venture that we will close the year with slight positive growth, as we predicted in January. This evolution makes us look with some optimism to 2025, for which we expect a somewhat more solid increase in consumption,” explains Aniceto Zaragoza, general manager of Oficemen.

Meanwhile, export volumes advanced by 41.2 per cent YoY in November but a drop of 8.8 per cent to 4,538,742t for the 11M24 was reported.