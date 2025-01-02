Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Colombia declined by 7.9 per cent YoY to 1.016Mt in November 2024 from 1.103Mt in November 2023, reported the country's statistics office, DANE.

Cement production in Colombia picked up by 0.9 per cent YoY to 1.122Mt in November 2024 when compared with 1.112Mt reported in November 2023, according to DANE.

Dispatches of bulk cement were down by 9.3 per cent YoY while bagged cement dispatches declined by 7.3 per cent YoY.

Ready-mix concrete companies reduced their off-take in November 2024 by 19 per cent while sales to construction firms and contractors fell by 2.8 per cent. Dispatches to the retail and wholesale businesses were down by 3.9 per cent YoY.

January-November 2024

In the January-November 2024 period cement consumption in Colombia shrank by 5.9 per cent YoY to 11.108Mt from 11.8Mt in the year-ago period.

Bulk cement dispatches saw a 4.8 per cent YoY drop and bagged cement sales fell by 6.4 per cent YoY in November 2024.

Sales to ready-mix concrete companies decreased by 8.2 per cent YoY. Dispatches to construction firms and contractors fell by 6.1 per cent YoY. The wholesale and retail sector reduced its off-take by 3.1 per cent.

Domestic production was down five per cent YoY to 12.28Mt in the 11M24 from 12.92Mt.