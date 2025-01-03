Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 17 per cent YoY to 5,802,672t in November 2024, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM supplied 1,836,375t, up 20 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members increased their dispatches by 14 per cent YoY to 1,066,297t. Dispatches by non-members were up 16 per cent YoY to 2,900,000t.

However, total exports saw a 12 per cent drop YoY to 2,192,798t in November 2024. Clinker exports fell by 45 per cent YoY to 562,036t while cement exports noted a 10 per cent increase to 1,630,762t.

In terms of company exports, nearly all clinker exports were shipped by non-members, who saw a 40 per cent drop in export sales to 560,847t in November 2024. VICEM did not export any clinker while other VNCA members exported 1189t, down 98 per cent YoY. Cement exports by VICEM saw a 40 per cent increased to 250,394t while other VNCA members reported a 30 per cent advance in cement exports to 284,512t. Cement exports by non-members remained stable at 1,095,856t in November 2024 when compared with November 2023.

January-November 2024

In the first 11 months of 2024, total domestic cement sales in Vietnam edged up by three per cent YoY to 52.951t. VICEM sales saw a 1.6 per cent uptick to 16.326t when compared with the year-ago period. Other VNCA members noted a 3.2 per cent increase to 10.685Mt while non-members improved their sales by 4.2 per cent YoY to 25.94Mt.

Total exports in the 11M24 slipped by four per cent to 27.599t and included 8.922Mt of clinker (down 10 per cent YoY) and 18.677t of cement (down one per cent YoY).

Clinker exports by VICEM surged by 132 per cent to 656,727t while those of other VNCA members saw a 137 per cent increase to 304,208t in the 11-month period. However, clinker exports by non-members declined by 16 per cent YoY to 7.961Mt. Cement exports by VICEM edged up by four per cent YoY to 2.755Mt in the January-November 2024 period. Other VNCA members saw export volumes increase by 20 per cent YoY to 2.888Mt in the same period. Export volumes by non-members were down five per cent to 13.035Mt, according to VNCA.