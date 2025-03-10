Advertisement

Cement consumption in Vietnam fell 39 per cent to 3,188,833t in January 2025 when compared with January 2024, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM sales declined by 11 per cent YoY to 1,046,991t while other VNCA members saw their sales decrease by 22 per cent to 621,842t. Sales by non-VNCA cement companies dropped by 39 per cent YoY to 1,620,000t.

Clinker and cement exports fell 31 per cent YoY to 2,203,713t January 2025. Clinker exports were down 32 per cent YoY to 990,087t while cement exports declined by 31 per cent YoY to 1,213,626t.

In terms of clinker exports, VICEM exported 9391t, down 94 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members exported 9305t, down 69 per cent YoY. Other cement companies saw a 24 per cent drop in clinker exports to 971,391t. Vietnam exported clinker to six markets, with the Philippines, and Bangladesh being the main export destinations. Smaller export volumes were shipped to Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Chile and Nicaragua.

Cement exports by VICEM were down 86 per cent YoY to 30,419t and those by other VNCA members fell by 32 per cent to 210,700t. Other cement companies saw a 20 per cent drop in cement exports to 972,507t. Cement was exported to 23 markets, including the new markets of Russia, Saudi Arabia and the USA, according to the VNCA. The USA (321,904t), Philippines (304,143t) and South Africa (117,316t) were the main destinations for Vietnamese export cement, followed by Singapore (80,634t) and Malaysia (80,221t).