The government of Kyrgyzstan has lifted the ban on cement imports to alleviate current product shortages and rising prices.

Demand continues to exceed supply and at KGS500-550 (US$5.71-6.29), the price of a bag of M-400 cement remains the highest in the region. This compares with a price of UZS36,000 (US$2.78) in Uzbekistan, KZT2296.50 (US$4.49) in Kazakhstan and TJS50.29 (US$4.85) in Tajikistan.