USA-based Ozinga has officially broken ground on a cutting-edge low-carbon cement production facility in East Chicago, Indiana. Equipped with one of North America's largest vertical roller mills, the new plant will produce 1Mta of low-carbon cementitious materials.

The cement plant will produce ASTM C989-compliant low-carbon slag cement, as well as proprietary blends under Ozinga's CarbonSenseTM brand, meeting ASTM C1157 performance standards and delivering a reduction of up to 80 per cent in embodied carbon. Once fully operational, the plant is projected to offset more than 700,000tpa of CO 2 emissions, a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of US construction.

At the heart of the plant is the MVR5300-C6 vertical roller mill, the largest in North America, supplied by Gebr Pfeiffer. With six independent rollers and unmatched throughput capacity, the mill maximises energy efficiency while minimising carbon emissions.

Strategically located with direct access to rail, truck, and water (via the Great Lakes and the inland waterways of the USA), the facility will serve customers across the USA and Canada, reinforcing Ozinga's commitment to sustainable infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and American manufacturing.

"Ozinga has always believed that true innovation isn't just about progress, it's about purpose," said Marty Ozinga, CEO of Ozinga. "This facility is more than a plant. It's a commitment to the future of American manufacturing, to sustainable building, and to strengthening American communities for generations to come."

The plant and its related operations are expected to create 150 construction and long-term full-time jobs, fuelling regional growth when it enters service in 2026.