Cement sales in Senegal picked up by five per cent in April 2025 to 589,800t, according to Senegal’s Planning and Economic Policy Directorate. In April 2024 Senegalese producers sold 562,000t of cement.

Total production edged up by 0.7 per cent to 707,400t in April 2025 from 702,800t.

Exports expanded by 5.5 per cent YoY to 155,600t in April 2025 from 147,400t.

January-April 2025

The first four months of 2025 saw a 4.8 per cent contraction in the country’s cement market as 2.376Mt were sold. In the 4M24 domestic sales were 2.494Mt.

Output from domestic cement plants declined by 12.7 per cent YoY to 2.861Mt in the 4M25 from 3.275Mt.

Export sales dropped by 31.6 per cent YoY to 538,200t in the January-April 2025 period when compared with 787,400t in the equivalent period of the previous year.