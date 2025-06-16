Advertisement

Pakistan-based Gharibwal Cement has commissioned a 12.5MW solar power system, located in Jhelum, Punjab.

The investment is part of the company’s sustainability objectives and long-term energy cost optimisation strategic by increasing its reliance on renewable energy resources, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

In a statement filed by Farukh Naveed, the company secretary, it was announced that Gharibwal Cement has successfully completed the installation and commissioning of its new 12.5MW solar power system at the plant site. This new capacity has been integrated with the existing 12MW solar infrastructure, increasing the total installed solar generation capacity to 24.5MW.

