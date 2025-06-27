Advertisement

Argentina’s Portland Cement Manufacturers’ Association (AFCP) announced the launch of 25kg bags, which will be on the market from July onwards. The new bag format will cover all product Iines in the industry, including general-purpose and masonry cements.

The switch to 25kg from 50kg bags aims to comply with quality standards and improve working conditions. "The new packaging allows for better handling, helps reduce workplace injuries, and minimizes waste on small-scale projects, which are the main consumers of this format," explained the AFCP.

The transition involved an investment of more than US$125m as production lines were adapted at 13 cement plants and more than 20,000m2 of new facilities were built and 1500t of metal structures were installed.