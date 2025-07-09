Advertisement

In June 2025 cement deliveries in Morocco advanced 12.1 per cent YoY to 836,365t, according to the Ministry of National Land Use, Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy.

January-June 2025

Domestic deliveries increased 9.8 per cent YoY to 6.89Mt in the first six months of 2025.

Of this total, deliveries to the distribution sector reached 3.82Mt, followed by those to the ready-mix concrete segment, which accounted for 1.67Mt. The off-take by the precast concrete segment amounted to 714,605Mt, infrastructure 448,516t, construction 196,579t and mortars 28,753t.