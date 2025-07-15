Advertisement

Bolivia’s cement consumption advanced 20.2 per cent to 381,160t in May 2025 from 317,227t in the year-ago period, according to the country’s National Statistics Institute (INE). This follows a 1.2 per cent YoY contraction to 311,849t in April 2025 from 315,528t in April 2024.

Growth was strongest in Pando department, which saw a 68 per cent increase in consumption to 3209t from 1910t and in Potosí, where cement demand increased by 51.4 per cent YoY to 21,154t from 13,976t. In the key La Paz market consumption advanced 47.6 per cent YoY to 116,637t in May 2025 from 78,998t in May 2024. In Beni consumption increased by 30.7 per cent YoY to 5445t from 4166t while in Tarija demand was up 20.9 per cent YoY to 21,629t from 17,890t. More moderate growth was reported in Cochabamba, which saw a 14.1 per cent YoY increase to 92,635t in May 2025 from 81,187t in the year-ago period, and in Santa Cruz, where 87,766t of cement were consumed, up seven per cent YoY from 82,003t. Only the Oruro and Chuquisaca departments saw a market contraction. In Oruro demand fell by 10.7 per cent YoY to 13,404t in May 2025 from 15,002t while in Chuquisaca, demand was down 12.7 per cent YoY to 19,281t from 22,097t.

January-May 2025

Cement demand slipped by one per cent to 1,574,040t in the first five months of 2025 from 1,589,147t in the 5M24.

La Paz, the country’s largest market, saw a 20.1 per cent YoY increase to 459,331t in the 5M24 from 382,498t, while in Cochabamba the market contracted by 4.6 per cent YoY to 425,482t from 446,113t. Growth also eluded in Santa Cruz, the third-largest market, as demand fell 12.8 per cent YoY to 355,361t from 407,505t in the 5M24. In Chuquisaca there was a 16 per cent drop in consumption to 83,500t from 99,480t. Potosí reported a 9.7 per cent increase in consumption to 79,882t in the 5M25 from 72,828t in the 5M24 while Tarija saw a 3.5 per cent decline to 78,761t from 81,604t over the same period. In Oruro, demand was down 19.6 per cent YoY to 59,995t from 74,579t. The Beni market expanded buy 19.2 per cent YoY to 20,507t in the January-May 2025 period from 17,198t while Pando saw growth of 52.1 per cent YoY to 11,163t from 7340t in the 5M24.