Indian cement producer Shree Cement has commissioned a 6MW solar power plant at its Roorkee unit in Uttarakhand, adjacent to its existing cement operations.

The Roorkee plant already had a 1MW solar plant installed and the latest addition brings Shree Cement’s overall solar footprint to 293.5MW. The new solar plant was developed with a capital investment of INR160m. In addition to reducing reliance on grid power it will offset around 6500tpa of CO 2 .

According to Shree Cement managing director, Neeraj Akhoury, sustainability is embedded in everything the company does.

“The commissioning of the Roorkee solar plant is a testament to our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and building long-term energy resilience. Projects like this not only benefit the environment but also create local jobs and contribute to inclusive economic growth,” he adds.