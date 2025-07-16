Indian cement producer Shree Cement has commissioned a 6MW solar power plant at its Roorkee unit in Uttarakhand, adjacent to its existing cement operations.
The Roorkee plant already had a 1MW solar plant installed and the latest addition brings Shree Cement’s overall solar footprint to 293.5MW. The new solar plant was developed with a capital investment of INR160m. In addition to reducing reliance on grid power it will offset around 6500tpa of CO2.
According to Shree Cement managing director, Neeraj Akhoury, sustainability is embedded in everything the company does.
“The commissioning of the Roorkee solar plant is a testament to our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and building long-term energy resilience. Projects like this not only benefit the environment but also create local jobs and contribute to inclusive economic growth,” he adds.