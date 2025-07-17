Advertisement

Cement sales in Senegal dropped 11.9 per cent YoY to 0.624Mt in May 2025 from 0.709Mt in the year-ago period, according to the country's Planning and Economic Policy Directorate.

Domestic production saw a 13 per cent decline to 0.782Mt from 0.899Mt in May 2024.

Senegal's cement producers exported 0.2Mt of cement in May, representing a 5.2 per cent decrease when compared with May 2024, when exports stood at 0.211Mt.

January-May 2025

In the first five months of 2025 the country's cement market saw a 6.3 per cent contraction to 3Mt when compared with 3.203Mt in the 5M24.

Output declined by 12.7 per cent YoY to 3.642Mt in the January-May 2025 period from 4.174Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Exports were unable to offset the decrease in domestic sales as export volumes were down 26 per cent YoY to 0.738Mt in the 5M25 from 0.998Mt.