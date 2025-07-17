Advertisement

A commercial carbon capture system developed for ships will supply calcium carbonate - limestone - to Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Brevik, Norway.

UK-based startup Seabound has created a patented technology that traps exhaust gas produced by a vessel’s diesel engines and funnels it into a big, high-pressure chamber filled with calcium hydroxide pebbles, which absorb the CO 2 to create calcium carbonate. Following successful testing last year, the company has set itself a target of installing the system on 1000 vessels of different types by the end of the decade.

The modular system, which can be retrofitted to a ship with minimal adaptations, is reckoned to be able to capture 90-95 per cent of CO 2 and has recently been installed on the cement carrier UBC Cork, owned by Germany's Hartmann Group. While depending on infastructure it is possible to release the CO 2 through heating (and reuse the calcium oxide) in this instance, the calcium carbonate will be used in green cement production at the Brevik facility.

Seabound CEO and co-founder, Alisha Fredriksson, comments: “We’re especially excited to be advancing this work in Brevik, a strategic location that’s rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for CCS with Heidelberg’s world-first facility and the Northern Lights pick-up point."