The government of Rwanda has signed a 15-year industrial quarry licence agreement with CIMERWA to boost cement production in the country.

At the signing event, the government was represented by Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).

The agreement will enable a US$190m investment in a clinker plant in Musanze District and reduce cement imports as well as generate employment and support the country's infrastructure development through sustainable quarry practices, said RDB in a statement.