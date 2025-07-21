Advertisement

The modular version of the Carbon Purification Unit (CPU) has been modified and installed for the catch4climate (CI4C) project at Schwenk Zement's Mergelstetten cement plant.

Measuring 31m long and approximately 5x5m in cross-section, this component was installed with millimeter precision using a tandem lift on the Mergelstetten construction site, in a very confined space.

During operation, the CPU system operates on a central roller. It cleans and liquefies the CO 2 -rich exhaust gases from the oxy-fuel combustion furnace and transforms them into food-grade products. This crucial step allows the captured CO 2 to be reused in a purified form.