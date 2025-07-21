The modular version of the Carbon Purification Unit (CPU) has been modified and installed for the catch4climate (CI4C) project at Schwenk Zement's Mergelstetten cement plant.
Measuring 31m long and approximately 5x5m in cross-section, this component was installed with millimeter precision using a tandem lift on the Mergelstetten construction site, in a very confined space.
During operation, the CPU system operates on a central roller. It cleans and liquefies the CO2-rich exhaust gases from the oxy-fuel combustion furnace and transforms them into food-grade products. This crucial step allows the captured CO2 to be reused in a purified form.
With the delivery and installation of this module, the last major component of the CI4C construction site has been installed. The actuators for the mechanical and electrical controls, particularly the Ziel, are sensitive to the effects of these phenomena. A close-knit team, precise planning, and unwavering commitment made this milestone possible.
Four European cement manufacturers – Dyckerhoff GmbH (Buzzi SpA), Heidelberg Materials AG, Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG and Vicat – joined forces in 2019 to form the research company CI4C GmbH & Co KG in 2019. Their common goal is to realise the CO2 capture project “catch4climate” on the premises of Schwenk's cement plant in Mergelstetten. The new plant, in which over EUR120m are being invested, is the first to use the pure oxyfuel process for CO2 separation. A separate rotary kiln line with a clinker production capacity of 450tpd is being built for this purpose, which will be used exclusively for research and development.