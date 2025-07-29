Advertisement

Orient Cement Ltd reported a sharp rise in earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with revenue from operations climbing 24.45 per cent year-on-year to INR 86.65bn (US$1.04bn), compared to INR69.63bn in the same period last year.

Total income stood at INR86.86bn, up 23.67 per cent from INR70.24bn a year earlier and 4.3 per cent higher than INR83.28bn recorded in the previous quarter (January–March 2025).

The company posted a profit after tax of INR 20.54bn, a 459.43 per cent increase from INR3.67bn in 1Q2025. Quarter-on-quarter, net profit also rose significantly, up 388.16 per cent from INR4.21bn.

Total expenses rose 12.38 per cent year-on-year to INR72.43bn driven by:

Cost of materials consumed: INR13.57bn (36.14 per cent)

Power and fuel: INR23.86bn (up 30.26 per cent)

Packing, freight & forwarding charges: INR 20.04 billion (up 4.37 per cent)

Offsetting these were declines in:

Finance costs: INR .31bn (down 44.85 per cent)

Employee benefit expenses: INR 4.22 billion (down 16.92 per cent)

The strong start to FY2026 reflects Orient Cement’s continued focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and improved demand across key markets.

Orient Cement is part of the Adani group, which has said Orient will function purely as a manufacturing arm going forwards.