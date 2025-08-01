Advertisement

Paraguay-based Industria Nacional de Cemento (INC) delivered 9.9m bags of cement in the July 2024-June 2025 period, showing 28 per cent growth when compared with the equivalent period of the previous rolling year, according to the management report presented to the government.

The sales represent a domestic market share of 35.5 per cent for the state-owned company.

To achieve this growth, the company implemented a continuous production system that supported process optimisation, cost reduction and improved product quality. It also put systems in place to optimise the purchase of quality raw materials with a 14.5 per cent reduction in costs.

"INC plans to continue strengthening its management and production processes, with the goal of expanding its leadership position in the domestic market," the report states.