Pakistan experienced a significant increase in both the value and quantity of cement and clinker exports in the just-concluded fiscal year of 2025. Official data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows that these exports grew by 23.7 per cent in value and 28.7 per cent in quantity YoY. The total export value reached US$329.79m, up from US$266.51m during the same period the previous year. When converted to Pakistani rupees, the export revenue increased by 22.1 per cent, totalling PKR92.17bn (US$325.9m).

In terms of volume, exports increased to 9.124Mt in FY24-25, compared to 7.08Mt in the previous year. This growth trend continued in June 2025 alone, with the PBS reporting a MoM increase of 22.2 per cent in cement sector exports, climbing from US$34.23m in May 2025 to US$41.84m in June 2025. The export volume for June 2025 also increased by 24.9 per cent, rising from 858,419t to 1.106Mt.

YoY for June 2025 indicates a positive outlook, with cement exports increasing by 40.8 per cent in value and 22.1 per cent in volume. In June 2024 the export value was US$29.71m for 905,808t.

Pakistan’s primary export destinations for cement include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, the USA and Ghana.



by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan

