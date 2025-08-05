Advertisement

The cement industry in Venezuela increased its output by 14 per cent in the first half of 2025 when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, reports AVN.

The news agency attributes the increase to the formation of strategic alliances between the public and private sectors, the modernisation of cement plants and the initiation of infrastructure projects.

The country’s Minister of Industry and National Production, Alex Saab, said: ”Each bag of cement produced is an additional step to productive development, the construction of houses, schools, hospitals and works that benefit the people,” highlighting the importance of the cement industry in the social and economic development of the country, according to AVN.